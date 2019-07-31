Halsey says her new music features "a hint of bubblegum"

ABC/Lou Rocco

ABC/Lou RoccoHalsey hasn't announced details of a new album -- yet -- but she's warning fans to expect the unexpected.

"So many of the new songs are special little babies to me. they are all so different," she tweeted on Wednesday. "Truly the best and most concise songwriting that has ever come out of me. just wanted to tell you that."

"I usually favor the darkest of the dark songs on the record," she continues, "but my favorite song right now actually has a hint of bubblegum. It’s amazing how all these genres appear on the album but it still somehow manages to sound authentically and earnestly like *me*."

She ended her Twitter thread by announcing defiantly, "Whatever you’re expecting it to be, it’s not gonna be that. no matter how smart / on-to-me you think u are ;)."

Since Halsey released her second album hopeless fountain kingdom, she's put out several additional singles, including the smash hits "Without Me" and "Eastside" -- the latter featuring Khalid and Benny Blanco -- as well as "Nightmare."

She's also been featured on the BTS single "Boy with Luv," and the song "11 Minutes" with her reported boyfriend Yungblud plus Travis Barker.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.