Halsey releases live video for “I am not a woman, I’m a god”

Lucas Garrido

Halsey has released a bloody live performance video for “I am not a woman, I’m a god,” off their latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

The clip, released Saturday, begins with Halsey singing directly to the camera as lights flash around them. As the song progresses, Halsey gets splattered with blood from all angles until they’re nearly covered by the end.

“I am not a woman, I’m a god/I am not a martyr, I’m a problem/I am not a legend, I’m a fraud/Keep your heart ’cause I already got one,” they sing on the track.

Also over the weekend, Halsey revealed their song “Darling” is featured in an AR experience they created in partnership with Verizon and FriendsWithYou, called H1DDEN13. The immersive treasure hunt will allow smartphone users to scan QR codes in participating cities: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Seattle.

