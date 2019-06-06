Halsey released “Without Me” on “a whim” and had no idea it would be a #1 hit

Since the single wasn't part of an album project, Halsey tells Billboard, she felt she could make the song about anything she wanted, so she chose an “honest topic” taken right from her personal life: her then-recent breakup with G-Eazy.

“I really made that song for me, and then when I saw how much it resonated with my fans, and it really went beyond my fans and people really connected with it... I think it's just a universal theme,” she says.

Halsey adds that being candid about “naiveté” and “vulnerability” is likely one of the reasons the song worked so well.

“There's a lot songs that are, ‘I'm a bad b****, you don't know what you're missing out on,’” she says. “But I think there very few that speak from a point of vulnerability that says, ‘You were taking advantage of me, and I would've kept letting you because I loved you so much.’”

When “Without Me” went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, Halsey became one of only eight female artists to score a number one hit this decade, joining the likes of Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

Her new single, “Nightmare,” is out now.

