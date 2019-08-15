Halsey quits smoking and Kelly Clarkson cheers

Carter Smith; ABC/Lou RoccoKelly Clarkson and Halsey aren't friends, but that didn't stop the American Idol winner from praising the "Without You" singer when she announced via Twitter that she'd finally kicked a nasty habit.

"I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years," Halsey tweeted. "I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT (lol) but I’m so happy I did it and I feel v goooood. just wanted to share."

Kelly retweeted her message and added, "I don’t even know you and I’m proud of you! That’s amazing! You’re too cool, talented, and inspiring for you to shave years off your beautiful life girl."

Of course, fans immediately started clamoring for the two stars to collaborate. Kelly's a little busy, though: Next month, she returns to The Voice and her new self-titled talk show debuts as well. Perhaps Halsey can appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show as a guest, though.

