Halsey posts loving birthday message for boyfriend Yungblud

ABC/Lou RoccoHalsey shared a sweet birthday message for her boyfriend, British rocker Yungblud, on Monday.

In an Instagram post on Yungblud’s 22nd birthday, Halsey posted a series of photos from throughout their relationship.

"darling dom,” she wrote -- using his birth name, which is Dominic Harrison -- “everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it.”

"for some, in small ways they won’t even realize," she continued. "for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second.”

Halsey concluded, “you leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. mine is gleaming. happy birthday, I love you."

The two reportedly began dating earlier this year, following Halsey’s split from rapper G-Eazy. They collaborated on the track “11 Minutes,” along with Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

