Just in case you weren’t already impressed with Halsey’s singing voice, well it turns out she is also a painter.

The 24- year-old singer joined the cast of SNL this weekend where she not only showcased two songs, Without me which is currently number two on Billboards hot 100 charts and Eastside by Benny Blanco which features her but she also painted a portrait while performing the song on stage.

Check it out!