Halsey on best relationship advice she got from a fellow female artist

ABC/Image Group LAHalsey has gone through two very public breakups with fellow musicians over the past two years: G-Eazy, the subject of her hit “Without Me,” and British rocker Yungblood. Now, she’s happily in a relationship with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, but she’s making it a point this time to keep her love life more private.

“A friend of mine -- another female artist who has been criticized for dating a lot of people -- said...'you need to live your f****** life and ignore what people say about you,’” Halsey tells U.K.’s The Sun.

She adds, “And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it’s good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere. Now it’s my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work.”

Halsey’s not keeping all of her feelings hidden, however. On Monday, she posted a sweet birthday message to Evan, featuring a picture of them kissing in a photo booth.

“happy birthday darling,” she wrote. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

In other Halsey news, she announced over the weekend that she’s releasing a limited edition “Ashley” version of her Manic album, featuring alternate cover art and signed by Halsey as Ashley. Halsey’s birth name is Ashley Frangipane.

