Halsey marks birthday today with new video for "929"

Aiden Cullen

It’s Halsey‘s birthday, but we’re getting the presents.

The singer, who turns 26 today, has released a video for “929”, a song from her current album, Manic. The song is aptly titled, since Halsey was born at 9:29 a.m. on September 29. In fact, in the beginning of the video, she laughs, “I really was born at 9:29 a.m. on 9/29. You think I’m lying but I’m being dead serious.”

The video for the autobiographical song features home movie footage and photos of Halsey throughout different stages of her life, from baby Ashley Nicolette Frangipane to superstar Halsey rocking an audience of thousands.

There’s also a new version of Manic available that includes a bunch of extra tracks, including stripped, acoustic and remix versions of songs from the original 16-track version, two other tracks — “i’m not mad” and “wipe your tears” — and Halsey’s collabo with Marshmello, “Be Kind.”

Halsey, who was just named one of the TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, will release her first volume of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could, on November 10.

Here’s the Manic expanded edition track listing:

Vol 1

“Ashley”

“clementine”

“Graveyard”

“You should be sad”

“Forever … (is a long time)”

“Dominic’s Interlude”

“I HATE EVERBODY”

“3am”

“Without Me”

“Finally // beautiful stranger”

“Alanis’ Interlude”

“killing boys”

“SUGA’s Interlude”

“More”

“Still Learning”

“929”

Vol 2

“wipe your tears”

“i’m not mad”

“Be Kind” (Marshmello & Halsey)

“Without Me” (feat. Juice WRLD)

“Without Me” (ILLENIUM Remix)

“Graveyard” (Acoustic)

“You Should Be Sad” (Acoustic)

“Alanis’ Interlude” (Stripped)

“Without Me” (Stripped)

“Graveyard” (Stripped)

“3am” (Stripped)

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)





By Andrea Dresdale

