Halsey, Maren Morris receive top honors at BMI Pop Awards

Courtesy BMI

Halsey and Maren Morris are the top honorees at this year’s BMI Pop Awards, given out annually by the performing rights organization BMI, Broadcast Music Inc.

The Song of the Year is Maren’s hit “The Bones,” which topped the country chart, reached #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy. It’s the first BMI Pop Award for Maren; she already has several BMI Country Awards.

Halsey was named Songwriter of the Year for writing four of the past year’s most performed songs: “Nightmare,” “Graveyard,” “You Should Be Sad” and her collaboration with Marshmello, “Be Kind.” This is Halsey’s tenth BMI Pop Award overall.

In her video acceptance speech, Halsey, who’s expecting her first child, said, “I’m super looking forward to where my musical journey takes me and songs that I have yet to write and all of the new things happening in life that I’ll get to write about.” She gestured towards her baby bump as she made that last comment.

Some of the other songs honored at the BMI Pop Awards for the number of plays they received this past year on radio, streaming services and satellite radio included “10,000 Hours,” “Adore You,” “Bang!,” “Before You Go,” “Break My Heart,” “Don’t Start Now,” “Good as Hell,” “I Hope,” “If the World Was Ending,” “Intentions,” “Lose You to Love Me,” “Lover,” “My Oh My,” “Say So,” “The Man,” “Stupid Love,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “Rain On Me,” “Only Human” and “Supalonely.”

