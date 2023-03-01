Halsey makes Paris Fashion Week debut: “It was terrifying and amazing”

Foc Kan/WireImage

Halsey just accomplished a first — walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week — and they’re dishing on their experience.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer shared some snapshots taken from their time walking in the runway show for the gender-fluid, “elegant and casual” brand Pressiat.

“I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing,” Halsey captioned the post. “Thank you Vincent [Pressiat] for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show!”

The photos, taken by Sam Dameshek, show Halsey in a sheer black animal-print floor-length cut-out gown with a scarf hood. There’s also a behind-the-scenes clip of the “Without You” singer touching up their dramatic makeup look.

Halsey’s post was flooded with positive comments, including one from the clothing brand’s page, which read, “Thank you so much for being so iconic and for being so kind [red heart emoji] Love.”

Other celebrities, including Julia Fox and Gigi Gorgeous, also showed love for the Instagram post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.