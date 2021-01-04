Halsey launches new makeup brand, about-face

about-face

Another one of Halsey’s secrets is out! The singer is launching a makeup brand, called about-face.

Halsey announced on social media Monday that the cosmetics line is now available for pre-order.

“many of you may already know that i have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers, and music videos alike for a long time,” she writes. “it is one of my greatest loves, but i have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool — not looking perfect.”



“i have worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and i hope you feel my DNA all over it,” Halsey adds. “PLUS it’s vegan and cruelty free 🙂 …HAVE FUN!”

The line includes three distinct series: Light Lock, Matte and Shadowstick. The high-shine Light Lock products include a liquid highlighter, powder and lip gloss. The Matte series includes lip color, eye paint and a lip pencil, while Shadowsticks are cream eyeshadow crayons that come in pearly pastels and matte velvets.

The products range from $17 to $32. They’ll officially become available on Aboutface.com on January 25.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.