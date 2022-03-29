Halsey, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly and more to headline Summerfest 2022

Courtesy Shore Fire Media

Grab your tickets to Summerfest, because you’ll be able to see Halsey, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly and many other A-list stars in the same location.

The festival, which takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, runs over three weekends: June 23 to June 25, June 30 to July 2, and July 7 to July 9. The 10-day event features more than 100 acts performing on 12 stages.

Halsey, Justin and MGK are set to headline ticketed shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The festival grounds will feature performances by over 100 artists this year and the list includes Avril Lavigne, Backstreet Boys, GAYLE, Charli XCX, WILLOW, Alessia Cara, Boyz II Men, for KING & COUNTRY, Dean Lewis, JoJo, and many more.

The complete roster has been posted on Summerfest’s official website.

The top-of-the-bill headliners, like Halsey, Justin and MGK, will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and fans are required to purchase tickets. Free general admission tickets are given on a first come first served basis the day of the event, but reserved seating at the non-Amphitheater is also available for purchase.

There are also single-artist tickets offered, as well as a Level Up package that includes admission, two beverages and access to a private bar, restrooms, and more. They are on sale now on the event’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.