Halsey jokes that instead of releasing a new album, she'll just "have a baby"

Paola Kudacki for Rolling Stone

Paola Kudacki for Rolling Stone

Like many female pop stars, Halsey has had to deal with pregnancy rumors for years, but now, thanks to a positive change in her health, it's believable that one day in the future, she might actually be pregnant.

In her new Rolling Stone cover story, Halsey reveals that she'd been upset because she believed that she'd never be able to carry a child to term because of her endometriosis, which she's been very open about. In fact, she tells the publication she was planning to freeze her eggs this summer.

However, thanks to surgery and lifestyle changes, Halsey says, her health has improved to the point that her doctor believes pregnancy is possible -- and she's thrilled.

"I was like, ‘Wait, what did you just say? Did you just say I can have kids?’ It was like the reverse of finding out you have a terminal illness. I called my mom, crying,” Halsey tells Rolling Stone.

“Never mind. I don’t need to put out a third album. I’m just going to have a baby,” she jokes -- we think. Halsey is actually working on her new album now.

As for whom she'd have the baby with, well, the cover story confirms that Halsey is dating British singer/songwriter Dominic Harrison, known as Yungblud, but it's not clear how serious their relationship is.

In other Halsey news, Deadline reports that she's one of the many celebrities who'll be lending their voices to the new animated series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who, available on the Boomerang streaming service. Sia will also appear, as will Mark Hamill, Whoopi Goldberg and Kenan Thompson.

Halsey also lent her voice to the animated movie Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and the TV series American Dad. She also appeared as herself in A Star Is Born.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.