Halsey joins BTS for "Boy with Luv" at their Paris show

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesHalsey has a show in London on Saturday, but while she was in the neighborhood -- meaning Europe -- she decided to stop off in Paris and join her buddies BTS onstage at their concert.

As Billboard reports, fans captured Halsey's surprise appearance at the BTS show at the Stade de France in Paris Friday. She joined them for their joint single "Boy with Luv." She also told the crowd -- in French -- "These boys are so special; they are my family."

Halsey is set to play a radio show at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, along with, well, pretty much everyone: The Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Ellie Goulding, Khalid, Lauv, Anne Marie, Mark Ronson, 5 Seconds of Summer, Ava Max and many more.

In other BTS news, three members of the group -- Jin, Jimin and Jungkook -- teamed up with Charli XCX, to release a new song called "Dream Glow." The track was recorded for the upcoming soundtrack to the mobile game BTS World.

And finally, BTS, as well as the CEO of their management company Big Hit Entertainment, have been invited by the Recording Academy to become members. That means they might be able to vote on the Grammy Awards, among other perks.

