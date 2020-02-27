Halsey joining Taylor Swift for all-female NCAA March Madness concert

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe two performed together at the AMAs last year, and now Halsey will be sharing a bill with her pal Taylor Swift once again. The two will both perform at the Capital One JamFest as part of the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

The festival will also feature a performance by singer and frequent Ariana Grande collaborator Tayla Parx, making it the first-ever all-female lineup for the Final Four weekend concert.

The trio will take the stage at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park on April 5, a day before the National Championship game.

According to the NCAA, the show will be Taylor's only U.S. performance outside of her Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East shows later this year. She's part of the event because of her partnership with Capital One.

Capital One cardholders will have early exclusive access to tickets starting Wednesday, March 4, at 9 a.m. ET. Tickets for the general public go on sale March 5 at 9 a.m. ET.

