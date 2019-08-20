Halsey is the face of DKNY's Fall 2019 campaign

PRNewsfoto/DKNYDKNY has tapped Halsey to front its Fall 2019 campaign, in honor of the fashion line's 30th anniversary.

The brand says that it chose Halsey because she's a "native New Yorker" -- even though she's actually from New Jersey. But in addition to that, DKNY says she's "self-made and self-assured," and radiates "cool confidence, irreverent style, and pure talent." She's also, according to the brand, "a fearless voice of a generation."

In a series of black-and-white portraits, Halsey sports some of the brand's new looks, including raw denim, checked suiting and leopard-print athleisure.

In a statement, Halsey says, "DKNY is the spirit of New York. It's diversity and drive. It's hard work and a pinch of destiny. They say if a bee strays too far from its hive, it will die. DKNY keeps my home in my heart, and the magic in my mind. It's an honor to be a part of their 30th birthday."

Halsey will perform at DKNY's 30th birthday bash during New York Fashion Week, and the party will also feature a DJ set from The Martinez Brothers, who are part of the campaign as well.

