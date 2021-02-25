Halsey is gifted custom gummi worms to help with pregnancy cravings

Aiden Cullen

Halsey revealed a month ago that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. As she gets closer to her due date, the “Without Me” singer has been candid about all the changes pregnancy brings — including her cravings.

Halsey, who has a penchant for the Trolli Sour Bite Crawlers brand of gummi worms, received a special care package from the company that contained her favorite flavor: red and blue.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Halsey gushed, “Oh my god… Trolli sent me special gummies,” as she showed off her haul.

She captioned the video, “Trolli doesn’t mess around! They sent me special worms… Baby says thank u.”

The care package also came with a sweet poem that read, “Hello Halsey! We love to sing, just like you! Open mouth = more room to chew! We made you a bag of JUST red and blue.”

Unfortunately, the rest of the poem is obscured by one of the bags.

Halsey first announced her pregnancy in a surprise January 27 announcement. Since then, she’s kept her fans up to date on how the pregnancy is affecting her.

By Andrea Dresdale

