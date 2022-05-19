Halsey hits back at body critics, “Let me live”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Halsey has a message for those criticizing their appearance.

In a five-second TikTok posted on Wednesday, the “Without Me” singer looks off into the distance as a song plays in the background. Text superimposed over the video read off the various critiques they’ve received that read, “Halsey u look sick,” “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin :/” and “Looks unhealthy.”

In the caption, Halsey hit back, ““u look sick” BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!”

The post comes shortly after the 27-year-old shared they’ve been diagnosed with several health conditions. Halsey says they have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which Mayo Clinic describes as a disorder that affects one’s connective tissue, and Mast Cell Activation syndrome, which Mayo Clinic defines as a buildup of too many mast cells — a type of white blood cell — that can cause allergic reactions and inflammation and several other disorders.

They also explained their ongoing battle with endometriosis has “been exacerbated” by these new health issues, which they say occurred after giving birth to their son, Ender. “My body is rebelling against me a little bit,” Halsey said at the time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.