Halsey gets scared into admitting Evan Peters is her boyfriend

Ellen Digital Ventures/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Ellen Digital Ventures/Warner Bros. EntertainmentOn The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Ellen got Halsey to confirm that Evan Peters is her boyfriend by scaring her half to death.

Ellen distracted Halsey by putting up a photo of Halsey and the American Horror Story actor dressed as Sonny and Cher for Halloween. As she put Halsey on the spot by asking about the "Sonny" in the photo, someone wearing a Cher wig jumped out of the side table next to Halsey.

After screaming and clutching her chest, Halsey said, "You distracted me with the boyfriend question. I wasn't ready."

She added, "I don't know what's scarier though...having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen."

It marked the first time Halsey has referred to Evan as her boyfriend. The two were first spotted together in September, following Halsey's split from Yungblud.

Also on Ellen, Halsey performed her new song “Graveyard,” and became the first artist to use augmented reality on the show.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.