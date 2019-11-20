Halsey explains why she's O.K. with her Grammy snub: "None of it matters. Literally none of it"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAOn the lists of Grammy snubs, Halsey has been singled out for not receiving a nod for her #1 hit, "Without You." But in a series of tweets, she explains to her fans why it's actually O.K.

"my fans please do not waste your anger or frustration. i see a lot of you are upset. of course im sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it," Halsey wrote. "you’re here. im here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and 'without me' is still a super tight, record-breaking song."

She continued, "congrats to the nominees. so much great music nominated this year. definitely see a lot of my friends and colleagues missing from the nom lists, but the music speaks! this is how it goes every year right?"



Halsey then referred to the fact that her friends and collaborators, K-pop superstars BTS, were also snubbed.

"Deleting and ignoring all negativity. BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren’t acknowledged. the US is so far behind on the whole movement. the time will come," she predicted.



After announcing that she was "going back to bed" and telling her fans that she loves them, Halsey then shouted out Billie Eilish, who received six nominations and made Grammy history by being, at age 17, the youngest nominee ever to be recognized in all four major categories: Record, Song and Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

"Ps super happy to see @billieeilish crushing it," wrote Halsey. "I wish I had someone like her to look up to when I was growing up. she’s unstoppable."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.