Halsey explains how two fans helped her feel like herself again after G-Eazy breakup

“I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup,” she explains.

She wasn’t quite feeling like herself during the performance -- but then she looked into the audience and saw a couple of fans embracing their individuality.

“I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f***, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through,” she says. “I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, 'Ohhh no, they deserve better than this.'”

She says she realized that if those girls “can be brave in who they are,” she owed them better than “this homogenized bullsh**.”

“But hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a sh**** dude, I think I’m doing alright,” she adds.

Halsey is now dating British rocker Yungblud.

