Halsey donating 100,000 masks for hospitals, giving cash to help "vulnerable households"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAHalsey is doing her part to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Instagram, she announced that she's "acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in...China)."

She plans to distribute the masks to four different hospitals in California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.

Halsey writes that the masks are "for the medical professionals and non medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet," adding, "If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need."

Explaining her reasons for the donation, Halsey writes, "Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans."

"I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate," she adds. "So I tried to find a real way to make a difference."



The "Without Me" singer adds that she'll also be making a "sizeable donation" to GiveDirectly, a non-profit that allows you to send direct cash payments to "vulnerable households in at-risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."





