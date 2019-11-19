Halsey denies pregnancy rumors, says she just loves pancakes

ABC/Image Group LANote to fans: Just because a celebrity's significant other touches their belly doesn't mean there's a baby inside.

Recent photos of Halsey and her new beau Evan Peters, showing both of them touching her stomach, predictably led to a rash of pregnancy speculation. Now, Halsey's shot down the rumors by saying that, while she did have something in her stomach, it's not a baby.

"Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes," she tweeted.

She then added, "Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes." A fan then responded "Congratulations," with a photo of a sonogram with a stack of pancakes Photoshopped over it.

When the photos first emerged, insiders told Page Six, "Halsey is just being cute and provocative. That’s her game.” There was also speculation that the couple's stomach touching, and public displays of PDA, are purposely being done to annoy Peters’ ex-fiancé, Emma Roberts.

