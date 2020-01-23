Halsey deletes tweet in which she accidentally appeared to call for destruction of One World Trade Center

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAHalsey had to delete a tweet and apologize after she inadvertently wished that New York City's One World Trade Center would "collapse."

As E! Online reports, Halsey was miffed that the website Pitchfork gave her new album Manic a poor review, writing, ""Too much of this album sounds like the amorphous pop that you might associate with a miserable Lyft ride."

In a tweet -- captured by PopCrave before it was deleted -- Halsey wrote, "Can the basement that they run p*tchfork out of just collapse already."

A journalist saw the tweet and reacted by writing, "losing my mind thinking about the person on halsey’s team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of one world trade."

It turns out that the Pitchfork offices are located in One World Trade Center, the main building of the World Trade Center complex that was rebuilt after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It's currently the tallest building in the U.S.

Halsey saw the journalist's tweet and retweeted it with the comment, "ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this. was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding."

Since then, even that tweet has apparently been deleted.

