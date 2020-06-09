Halsey, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Van Ness and more call out JK Rowling's alleged transphobic tweets

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lots of celebrities are speaking out in response to Harry Potter author J.K Rowling's Twitter controversy, including pop star Halsey.

On Saturday, the "Graveyard" singer tweeted, "Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of 'pure blood' and looking at THIS time in the world and going 'hmm...yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people.'"

Katie Leung, who portrayed Cho Chang in the Harry Potter movies also added her two cents with a Twitter thread containing links to petitions, organizations, and fundraisers that benefit different minority groups.

She started the thread by tweeting, "So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes..." and ended it with a tweet that read, "#AsiansForBlackLives."

Harry Potter himself, a.k.a Daniel Radcliffe chimed in as well in a timely piece shared to The Trevor Project's website.

"Transgender women are women," he declared. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

The outpouring of backlash towards Rowling stems from an insensitive tweet she sent in response to an article titled, "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

"'People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" she wrote, which people took as her dismissing the transgender community.

Other celebrities who have spoken out include Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who shared an edited photo of a "Harry Potter" book cover which read, "Harry Potter and the Audacity of this B***h."

Meanwhile, American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson simply tweeted, "Goodnight and shut up [J.K. Rowling]."

