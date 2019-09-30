Halsey dances with her younger brother Sevian in new video for "Clementine"

Capitol RecordsHalsey celebrated her 25th birthday Sunday by releasing a brand new song, "Clementine," and an accompanying music video.

In the video for the song, Halsey and her younger brother Sevian Frangipane dance through an aquarium wearing matching white jumpsuits with a clementine patch on the front pocket.

"Exactly 25 years ago to this moment I was born," Halsey tweeted Sunday. "I wanted to celebrate today by sharing a new song called "clementine" and a cute lil video for it that i made with my brother Sevian. Enjoy :)"

"Clementine" follows the release of Halsey's new single "Graveyard," off her upcoming album Manic out January 17.

