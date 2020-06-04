Halsey confirms Summerfest date for 2021 after this year's event is canceled

ABC/Image Group LA

One of the biggest music festivals in the U.S., Milwaukee's Summerfest, has officially been canceled for 2020, the first time in 53 years the event won't take place. But some acts who were scheduled to perform this year have already set dates to take part in 2021.

Halsey will now perform for 23,000 fans at the Summerfest amphitheater on July 3, 2021. Her original scheduled date was July 3 of this year. It'll come in the middle of her U.S. tour dates in support of her latest album, MANIC, which are set to kick off June 1, 2021 in Auburn, WA.

Sheryl Crow, meanwhile, will perform July 8, 2021, and Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled for July 1. Other acts who have yet to reschedule their appearances at the 11-day event, but who are expected to do so, include Justin Bieber and Khalid.

By Andrea Dresdale

