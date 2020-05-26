Halsey can't believe she fractured her ankle in the kitchen, and not onstage "jumping around"

In an interview with the U.K.'s Capital Radio Monday, the singer admitted, "You know, 2,000 live shows, where I'm jumping around for two hours, [and] I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house."

She then detailed the mishap, explaining, "I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher, and the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door."

As one of the radio hosts commented, "That's not very showbiz, is it?"

Separately on Twitter, Halsey wrote, "I tripped over the open dishwasher door cause the kitchen floor was wet when I was loading the dishes and slammed my ankle bone into the metal and fractured it hahaha."

When a fan replied that her bones must be "fragile af," she responded, "I REALLY slammed that f***ker haha."

On Monday night, Halsey posted a photo of herself posing in a skimpy bikini without her ankle boot, and explained, "I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back."

She also posted pictures of the food she's been making -- quiche and "fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli" -- admitted she "can’t stop watching Avatar," and added a childhood photo of herself dressed up in some sort of hippy outfit.



"Judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life," she wrote.

Ouch 🙃 @halsey managed to fracture her ankle in probably the least ✨showbiz✨ way possible... pic.twitter.com/8w9UGm5Qro — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 26, 2020





By Andrea Dresdale

