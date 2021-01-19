Halsey buys Liam Payne's house for $10 million

Halsey and Liam Payne have just collaborated….on a real estate deal.

Dirt reports that Halsey’s just shelled out nearly $10.2 million on Liam’s mansion in Los Angeles. Liam bought it in 2015 for $10 million and first put it up for sale in 2018 for $14 million. The price kept going down until it eventually hit $10.5 million, so evidently Halsey got a bit of a bargain.

The home, tucked behind gates, features 9,700 square feet, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, library, gourmet kitchen, screening room and wine cellar. The grounds feature waterfalls, koi ponds, gardens, terraces, a swimming pool, pool house, guest house, recording studio and a “meditation/massage pavilion,” whatever that is.

According to Dirt, almost a year ago, Halsey sold her former home in the Beachwood Canyon area of L.A. for nearly $2.4 million, but still owns another home in Sherman Oaks, CA that she bought in 2019 for the same price.

Halsey recently launched her own line of makeup, About Face.

