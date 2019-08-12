Halsey blasts Twitter user who blamed Miley's marriage breakup on bisexuality

ABC/Image Group LAHalsey isn't one to take an insult lying down, even if it's not an insult aimed directly at her.

When one Twitter user declared that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's split "confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people," Halsey, who is bisexual, immediately took the opportunity to drag him.



"Miley Cyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people. Not offensive, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied," wrote the user, in response to photos of Miley kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation.

Halsey replied, "Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-)."

Other Twitter users jumped on him as well, clarifying that Miley identifies as pansexual, not bisexual, and pointing out that straight people cheat all the time.

Speaking to ELLE earlier this summer, Miley explained, "I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women."

She also said, "I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it."

