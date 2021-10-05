Halsey attends Harry Styles’ concert in NYC — and reportedly gets a special shout-out

Anthony Pham/via Getty Images

Halsey attended Harry Styles’ concert in New York City on Monday and reportedly received a special shout-out from the stage.

In fan-captured video posted to social media, Harry can be heard changing up the lyrics to his song “Kiwi,” which he apparently directed toward new mom Halsey in the audience. Instead of singing the lyric “I’m having your baby,” he sang “You just had a baby!”

Halsey gave birth to their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July.

Halsey posted a photo from the concert to their Instagram Story Monday night and has been a longtime fan of Harry’s. Back in November 2020, they told Vogue, “I want to work with Harry Styles, I loved his last record [Fine Line]. I’m so proud of him as a fan and as a peer. He’s a real one. I think we could make something really cool together.”

Harry pointed at Halsey during Kiwi and said “you just had a baby!” https://t.co/JIufoNP7uN — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) October 5, 2021

