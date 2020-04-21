Halsey, Ariana Grande & Rihanna among stars backing new initiative to help struggling families

ABC/Image Group LAHalsey, Ariana Grande and Rihanna are among the celebrities backing a new initiative called Project 100, which aims to directly provide $1,000 cash transfers directly to 100,000 families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charities GiveDirectly, Stand for Children and Propel are leading the charge on the project, which has already raised $55 million and distributed money to nearly 5,000 families across 21 states.

Halsey and Ariana are among those who are individually on board to support the initiative, while Rihanna is acting through her Clara Lionel Foundation. Other stars involved include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Christopher Meloni, Senator Cory Booker, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and more.

Georgia politician Stacey Abrams helped to announce the launch, saying, in part, "We all need to pull together and serve as many families and children as we can reach. I hope anyone with the means to contribute to Project 100 will do so.”

You can donate at Project100.us.

