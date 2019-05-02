Halsey announces two intimate shows in NYC and cryptic “Nightmare” project

ABC/Lou RoccoAfter delivering two performances at the Billboard Music Awards last night, Halsey’s got something new up her sleeve.

The singer has blacked out everything on her social media accounts, except for a new message announcing two intimate shows at New York City’s Webster Hall. On May 8, Halsey will perform her entire debut album Badlands at the recently-revamped venue. The next night, she’ll perform her latest album hopeless fountain kingdom.

Tickets go on sale May 3 at a very specific time: 5:17 p.m. ET.

Halsey’s Twitter bio, meanwhile, now links to a website titled Nightma.re. The site asks fans to submit the worst nightmare they’ve ever had in order to “learn more about its meaning.” The site is affiliated with Halsey and her record label, Capitol Records, though it’s purpose is not yet clear.

