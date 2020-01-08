Halsey announces North American tour dates starting June 2

Aiden CullenHalsey has finally unveiled North American tour dates in support of her new album Manic, which is coming out January 17.

The tour kicks off June 2 in Seattle, WA, and runs through July 5. The support acts will be CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo. Starting July 12 and running through the final tour date, August 1 in Irvine, CA, support will come from blackbear and PVRIS.

Fans can access tickets through a presale starting tomorrow January 9. Visit ManicWorldTour.com for a full list of dates and information. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets for the North American dates will include a CD copy of Manic.

Citi cardmembers can get tickets starting January 13 at 10 a.m. local time via CitiEntertainment.com.

The Manic World Tour gets underway February 6 in Madrid, Spain. The European/U.K. tour leg wraps up March 12 in Manchester, England.

