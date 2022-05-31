Halsey announces new song “So Good” arrives next week

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Halsey caused quite a stir after claiming their label held up the release of a new single on the condition they fabricate a “fake viral moment on TikTok.” After a brief back and forth with their label, Astralwerks-Capitol, Halsey has emerged victorious.

“If you have the internet you have probably heard that I’ve been trying to put this song out for a long time,” the Grammy nominee announced Tuesday, while sharing the promotional artwork for the new song. “And I’m thrilled you’ll finally get to hear it. So Good, song on June 9th and video (directed by@zoneaydin) the next day.”

The promotional image shows Halsey and their partner, Alev Aydin, sharing a passionate kiss and is fashioned with retro ’70s vibe with a technicolor bullseye focused on their lips.

Aydin separately announced the single on his Instagram: “Ash wrote a song about me, and asked me to write and direct a music video for it. SO GOOD drops June 9th, video out day after!”

In addition to announcing “So Good,” Halsey also treated fans to several behind-the-scenes moments of their ongoing tour. One sweet photo showed them bonding with their and Aydin’s son, Ender, who they say “gave me my flowers.”

As previously reported, the “East Side” singer said they simply couldn’t release their new music on their own because the label “owns the master.” According to Halsey, the song and its music video were both ready to go for over a month, which only added to their mounting frustration.

Capitol Music has since issued a statement on the forthcoming single’s release, saying in a tweet, “We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed.”

