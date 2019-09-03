Halsey announces new single "Graveyard" — dropping Friday the 13th

Capitol RecordsFollowing the release of her most recent single "Nightmare," it seems Halsey will continue in a darker vein: She's just announced a new single called "Graveyard," dropping September 13 -- that's Friday the 13th, by the way.

In her Cosmopolitan interview, Halsey describes "Nightmare" as being in a “Marilyn Manson–inspired goth record” phase -- and it appears as though "Graveyard" is part of the same phase.

But fans are also convinced there are some clues hidden in the artwork that she's posted on her socials.

In the photo Halsey posted, next to the song title, it says "(A)01" -- that same letter/number combination is also repeated near her head. We also see "H3" further down on the image. Those same letter and number combinations appeared in Halsey's video for "Nightmare" as well.

Fans believe that the (A)01 indicates that Halsey has recorded this album as herself -- Ashley Frangipane -- rather than as a character or persona that fits into a larger storyline. The "H3" simply means it's Halsey's third album.

A faint letter "H" can also be seen in the artwork, as well as a barely visible line underneath that fans say reads "Anime (17)." It's not clear what that represents -- perhaps an album title?

Stay tuned.

