Halsey announces new live album to mark fifth anniversary of ‘hopeless fountain kingdom’

In 2020, Halsey thrilled fans when she marked the fifth anniversary of her 2015 album, Badlands, by releasing her first live album, Badlands (Live from Webster Hall). Now she’s doing something similar to mark the fifth anniversary of her album hopeless fountain kingdom, which was released June 2, 2017.

On her socials, Halsey wrote, “HFK – live from Webster Hall available June 24th. Happy 5th birthday to my 3rd favorite of all my double platinum albums.” She included the cover art for album, as well as photos from that era.

While Halsey didn’t give details of the recording, her live Badlands album was recorded in May 2019 at New York City’s Webster Hall. That night, she performed Badlands in its entirety. The following night, she performed hopeless fountain kingdom in full, so it’s likely the album will be taken from that performance.

hopeless fountain kingdom, a concept album loosely inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, featured the singles “Now or Never,” “Bad at Love” and “Alone,” as well as “Strangers,” Halsey’s duet with Lauren Jauregui.

