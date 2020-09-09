Halsey announces first major acting role in TV series 'The Player's Table'

Halsey played herself in the Showtime series Roadies, and in the movie A Star Is Born. She’s also lent her voice to a few animated TV shows and movies. But now, she’s getting ready to make her real, honest-to-goodness acting debut.

She’ll star alongside Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney in The Player’s Table, a TV series based on an upcoming book by Jessica Goodman called They Wish They Were Us.

She wrote on Instagram, “I am the luckiest girl in the world because I get to make my acting debut with my favorite human-being @sydney_sweeney, on a tv adaptation of an amazing book by @jessicagoodman, to be written/adapted + directed by one of the greatest @annabelleattanasio and wildest of all I will also be a PRODUCER on the series with some of my idols.”

Those “idols” include Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross, the team behind the HBO series Big Little Lies.

Halsey added, “You guys are gonna fall in love with The Players Table. I simply cannot wait.”

According to Deadline, the show is about Jill, played by Sweeney, a senior at an exclusive prep school on Long Island, NY. Jill and her classmates are “players” — members of a secret society that rules the school — and she has to learn the truth about their possible role in the death of her best friend Shaila.

Halsey will play an “emotionally troubled young woman” named Rachel. She’s a former player who left the group after her brother was convicted for Shaila’s murder. She eventually joins forces with Jill to try to exonerate her brother.

Halsey and Sweeney met when she co-starred in Halsey’s video for “Graveyard” — it was Sweeney who reached out to Halsey and asked her to join the project.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.