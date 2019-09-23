Halsey announces first leg of (Manic) World tour

Capitol RecordsHalsey's Manic era has officially begun.

Following her appearance on the Emmys Sunday night, the singer has announced what she's calling the first installment of dates for her (Manic) World Tour, in support of her album of the same name. Tickets for those dates go on sale on Friday.

Things get underway February 6 in Madrid, Spain, and this first leg will visit Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Belgium and the U.K. before wrapping up March 12 in Manchester, England.

If you pre-order Manic, you'll get early access to tickets, according to Halsey's Instagram Story.

Manic, featuring the current single "Graveyard," arrives January 27. It's Halsey's third release, and a t-shirt on her official website describes it as "An Album made by Ashley for Halsey."

Ashley Frangipane is Halsey's birth name.

