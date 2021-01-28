Halsey and presumed baby daddy Alev Aydin got matching tattoos last year

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Halsey surprised her fans Wednesday with the news that she’s expecting her first child, and seemingly confirmed that the father is screenwriter Alev Aydin, who’s been identified as her boyfriend. Now it turns out that the couple, who were first spotted together in October, got matching tattoos last June.

Amanda Owley, the tattoo artist who inked the couple during a trip to Joshua Tree, California, tells People that they got the word “seeds” on their feet.

“[Halsey] said that everything with how the planets were aligned and where the cosmos were at that moment indicated that it was the best time to plant seeds into the ground of life,” explains Owley. “They wanted to get the words on their feet because it was closest to the earth.”

She dishes, “They got the tattoos in each other’s handwriting, which is a pretty intimate thing to do. They probably practiced writing it about a hundred times before they found the right one.”

According to Owley, she didn’t know that Halsey and Alev were a couple: The singer told her that they’d been “friends for a long time.”

In the comments section of Halsey’s pregnancy reveal post, Aydin wrote, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” Halsey replied, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

After the reveal, to which Halsey added a baby bottle, an angel and rainbow emojis, she also tweeted, “My rainbow” with another rainbow emoji. Fans are speculating that this may be Halsey confirming that the child she’s expecting is a “rainbow baby”: the term used for a healthy baby born after one has lost a child. Halsey has been open about the miscarriage she suffered while on tour a few years ago.

don’t know the intention but I love the idea of putting ‘seeds’ on their feet, as if they’re the plants growing out of it 📸 @/amanda_owley_tattoo on insta pic.twitter.com/Zz3EgkGSjg — Cynthia (@cynthiaruth95) June 22, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.