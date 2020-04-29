Halsey and Marshmello teaming up for new song "Be Kind," out Friday

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAA little thing like a nationwide quarantine isn’t going to stop artists from collaborating with one another.

Halsey took to the social media Wednesday to announce she’s teaming up with EDM producer Marshmello for a new tune called “Be Kind.”

The track will be dropping Friday at 12 a.m. ET. You can pre-save it now at BeKindXX.com.

Earlier this month, Halsey took part in the Jersey 4 Jersey virtual benefit concert to raise money for her home state of New Jersey’s Pandemic Relief Fund. She’s also been contributing to relief efforts in other ways, including donating 100,000 masks to hospitals in California and making a sizable donation to GiveDirectly to help families in need.

"Be Kind" follows the release of "The Other Girl," Halsey's duet with her pal, country star Kelsea Ballerini.

