Halsey and Marshmello donating $100,000 in tips to Postmates drivers

ABC/Image Group LAHalsey and Marshmello are giving some tips on being kind. A hundred thousand of them, to be exact.

The two artists, whose new collab “Be Kind” is out now, have teamed up with Postmates to donate $100,000 in tips to local Postmates drivers who've continued to deliver food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since I can’t stop ordering snacks, I teamed up w @marshmellomusic + @postmates to spread the #BeKindxx message and donate $100,000 in tips to ur local Postmates drivers ,” Halsey wrote on Twitter.

Now through May 15, if you use the code BEKIND at checkout, you’ll get a $5 credit to your account, and your Postmates driver will receive an extra $10 tip courtesy of Halsey, Marshmello and Postmates.

