Halloween treat: Ava Max releases creepy video for "Freaking Me Out"

Edgar DanielAva Max is giving fans a Halloween treat. The singer has released the spooky new video for her song, “Freaking Me Out.”

Matching the lyrics of the song, the video is set in an empty mansion just off an ocean coast. As she sings, Ava roams the mansion's dark hallways. We also see her on the beach by the ocean and chained up in a creepy dungeon.

“Now I hear sounds in the hallway/Rocking chairs are moving on their own/I'm falling for you/So much so that it's freaking me out,” Ava sings on the track.

Next up for Ava is a performance on the MTV EMAs, taking place in Seville, Spain on November 3.

