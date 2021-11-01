Halloween costume roundup: The Weeknd as the Godfather, Lizzo as Baby Yoda and more

IrisImages/iStock

Some of your favorite music stars went all out for Halloween this year. Here’s a roundup of some of the most memorable costumes:

The Weeknd was completely unrecognizable as Marlon Brando’s character Don Corleone from The Godfather. He posted photos of the impressive transformation on social media, captioning it, “The don is coming” — a joking reference to his recent posts about how “the dawn is coming.”

Equally as unrecognizable was Lizzo, who dressed up as Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, from The Mandalorian. She delivered a surprise performance, in costume, at Spotify’s Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dressed as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. They got the stamp of approval from Lizzie herself — Hilary Duff — who commented on their photo, “IM SCREAMING” with a bunch of crying emojis.

And Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stepped out as a vaccine syringe and Dr. Fauci, respectively. Captioning their photo on Instagram, Orlando wrote, “I vaxed a girl and I liked it.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.