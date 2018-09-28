Half Of Americans Haven’t Taken A Week-Long Vacation In More Than A Year!

If you’re commuting or already sitting at work right now in the United States, take a look around. There’s a good chance that half of the people you see are in serious need of some time off.

According to Allianz Global Assistance’s 10th annual Vacation Confidence Index, more than half of Americans (51%) haven’t taken a week-long vacation in over a year. Worse off, nearly 4-in-10 say it’s been more than two years.

In the study, a vacation is defined as a leisure trip to a destination more than 100 miles from home. While science says that going on vacation is good for your health, many of the Americans polled say they “aren’t confident they’ll take a vacation at any point this year.”

Did you take a vacation in the last year?

Where did you go? If you didn’t, why not?