HAIM drops "Gasoline" remix featuring "4th Haim sister" Taylor Swift

HAIM has released an expanded version of their critically acclaimed album Women In Music Pt. III, and along with it, a Taylor Swift-assisted remix of their track “Gasoline.”

The sister trio shared the news with fans on Thursday, along with a little background on how Taylor wound up on the record.

“Since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite,” they shared in the caption of an Instagram post. “So when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life.”

Haim added, “Thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us.”

Taylor added, via Twitter, “Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need.”

The newly recorded version, which is on the expanded edition of the album, is one two new tracks. In addition to “Gasoline,” the group also tapped Thundercat for a remix of their song “3 AM.”

Although HAIM and Taylor are friends and collaborators, the 2021 Grammy Awards has turned the two into rivals: HAIM’s Women In Music Pt. III and Swift’s folklore have both been nominated for Album of the Year.

Taylor and HAIM also teamed up for the track “No Body, No Crime” on her album evermore.





