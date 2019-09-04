Hailey Bieber's new tattoo has fans thinking she's a major Taylor Swift fan

iStock/agrobacterHailey Bieber treated herself to some rather interesting new ink that has some fans thinking it's a shout-out to Taylor Swift.

The model has had the word "Lover" tattooed on her neck. However, fans are honing in on the font she used -- the same swirly and romantic cursive Swift features on the cover of her new album, Lover.

So has Hailey taken a side in the Taylor Swift vs Justin Bieber feud?

The two never really had the greatest relationship. In 2016, Justin teased Taylor on Instagram by posting a photo of him facetiming with her adversary, Kanye West, as well as Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, and writing "Taylor swift what up." The caption has since been deleted.

The argument between the two escalated when Braun purchased Swift's former record label and, in doing so, assumed ownership of her master recordings. Taylor accused Scooter of being a bully and, in turn, Justin defended his manager.

Despite the speculation, it's unlikely that Hailey actually chose Taylor's side with her tattoo. Hailey and Justin Bieber are quickly approaching their first anniversary of their marriage, which could be what the tattoo is about. Or maybe Hailey simply feels she's a lover.

Ultimately, only she truly knows the reason for the new ink, which was done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who posted a photo of Bieber's tattoo on Instagram.

