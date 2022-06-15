Hailey Bieber shares update on Justin Bieber: “He’s getting better every single day”

Courtesy of ABC News

Justin Bieber was forced to postpone his tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has paralyzed the right side of his face.

The Grammy winner has been updating fans about his recovery and said on Tuesday, “Each day has gotten better.” Justin also expressed he is “fully committed to performing again.”

His wife, ﻿Hailey Bieber, ﻿has acted as his rock as he works on recovery and, in a new interview with Good Morning America, she shared an update about how he’s faring.

Saying the “Ghost” singer is “doing really well,” she shared an optimistic outlook. “He’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better… He’s going to be totally OK, and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

It is unknown how long it will take the Grammy winner to return to full health. Justin has previously revealed he’s working with a team of specialists and is doing facial exercises and getting plenty of rest so he can recover.

Hailey added that Justin’s fans are also helping him heal. “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations, and it’s actually been really amazing,” she explained.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the chickenpox virus, which continues to lay dormant in a person after initial infection and can reactivate as a shingles rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. The syndrome is caused when a shingles rash, which can be painful, breaks out near one’s ear. It can trigger facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Justin revealed late last week he had to call off a slew of performances because he is “just physically not capable of doing them,” adding that his condition is “pretty serious.”

