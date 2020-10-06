Hailey Bieber reveals why she refused to kiss Justin Bieber in public "for a long time"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Originals

Hailey and Justin Bieber are showing off some major PDA in the new issue of Vogue Italia but that’s not something the model was always comfortable with.

In an interview with the magazine on Monday, Hailey, 23, shared that there was a point in their relationship where she wouldn’t kiss the 26-year-old pop star in public.

“It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, lived in the public eye,” she explained, according to Entertainment Tonight‘s translation of the article. “But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.”

“For a long time I couldn’t do it: I didn’t kiss him in public, I didn’t like the idea of people watching us at certain moments,” she continued. “But I realized that it is a battle that, in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide.”

Looking at the cover of the new Vogue Italia issue, which the couple shares together, Hailey’s words ring truer than ever. On it, the “Yummy” singer is shirtless; Hailey dons a shiny blue dress as they lie on satin sheets with his hand on her breast.

The steamy cover comes on the heels of Hailey and Justin’s second wedding anniversary.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.