Hailey Bieber dishes on low-key married life: “Justin and I are homebodies”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Originals

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube OriginalsDuring a recent concert in London, Justin Bieber told the crowd he and wife Hailey love to “Netflix and chill” – emphasis on the chill part.

"When I am with my wife we… You guys can guess what we do all day," he said. "It gets pretty crazy sometimes, I can tell you that."

In a new interview with People, Hailey confirms the two love spending nights at home, though she kept things a little more PG.

“Justin and I are homebodies. When we first got married, I liked to always be doing something,” she says. “I’ve realized how much of a luxury it is to just be able to stay in on a Friday night with a fire going. Now I’ll never go back!”

She adds that a perfect day off for the two consists of “sometimes just getting errands done and coming home and catching up on a show or having a movie night.”

The two were married in September 2018. Justin’s new album, Changes, was inspired by their relationship.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.